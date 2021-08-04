ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.22-1.39 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $400-425 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $403.90 million.ANSYS also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.850-$7.150 EPS.
ANSS traded up $1.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $372.57. The stock had a trading volume of 327,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,380. The stock has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.83, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS has a twelve month low of $292.79 and a twelve month high of $413.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $347.38.
ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. ANSYS had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $452.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ANSYS will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total transaction of $219,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,625 shares of company stock valued at $556,200 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.
ANSYS Company Profile
ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.
