ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.22-1.39 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $400-425 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $403.90 million.ANSYS also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.850-$7.150 EPS.

ANSS traded up $1.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $372.57. The stock had a trading volume of 327,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,380. The stock has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.83, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS has a twelve month low of $292.79 and a twelve month high of $413.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $347.38.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. ANSYS had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $452.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ANSYS will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANSYS from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $345.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a hold rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a hold rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $324.50.

In related news, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total transaction of $219,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,625 shares of company stock valued at $556,200 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

