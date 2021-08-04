Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Stock Holdings Increased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) by 125.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 952,174 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 529,921 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.56% of Antares Pharma worth $3,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Antares Pharma by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,075,580 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,629,000 after acquiring an additional 249,427 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,654,791 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,911,000 after buying an additional 211,252 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,245,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,969,000 after buying an additional 110,300 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,028,256 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 798,875 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after buying an additional 13,794 shares in the last quarter. 48.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Antares Pharma alerts:

In other Antares Pharma news, Director Anton Gueth sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $429,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 467,577 shares in the company, valued at $2,005,905.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Antares Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Truist began coverage on Antares Pharma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Antares Pharma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Antares Pharma from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.88.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRS opened at $4.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $5.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $739.34 million, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.49.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 39.31%. The firm had revenue of $42.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address unmet needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercialize novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.