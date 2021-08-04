Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $25.500-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $25.230. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Stephens lifted their price objective on Anthem from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Anthem from $454.00 to $459.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $415.67.

Shares of ANTM traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $394.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,706. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $386.76. Anthem has a twelve month low of $244.10 and a twelve month high of $406.00. The company has a market cap of $96.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.20 EPS. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Anthem will post 25.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.11%.

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total transaction of $520,610.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,766,065.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,873.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,060 shares of company stock worth $19,376,233. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

