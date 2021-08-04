Antiample Market Cap Hits $1.26 Million (XAMP)

Antiample (CURRENCY:XAMP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One Antiample coin can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Antiample has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and $54.00 worth of Antiample was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Antiample has traded up 18% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00061125 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002659 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00015395 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.72 or 0.00844491 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00044495 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.83 or 0.00094887 BTC.

Antiample Profile

Antiample (XAMP) is a coin. Antiample’s total supply is 543,553,830 coins and its circulating supply is 465,929,910 coins. Antiample’s official website is www.antiample.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Antiample (XAMP) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency with a particularly, its supply changes daily. The AMPL protocol automatically adjusts supply in response to demand. When the price is high, wallet balances increase. When the price is low, wallet balances decrease. AMPL is non-dilutive. Supply adjustments are applied universally and proportionally across every wallet’s balance. This means your percent ownership of the network remains fixed. “

Buying and Selling Antiample

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Antiample directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Antiample should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Antiample using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

