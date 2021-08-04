AntiMatter Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $795,090.00 (MATTER)

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded up 22.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 4th. AntiMatter has a total market capitalization of $6.59 million and approximately $795,090.00 worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AntiMatter coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000596 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, AntiMatter has traded up 90% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About AntiMatter

AntiMatter (MATTER) is a coin. Its launch date was February 19th, 2021. AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,260,610 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “AntiMatter is a lightweight on-chain DeFi perpetual derivative protocol based on a polarized token model. Antimatter will aim for simplicity and normalization as the main priority for every product released. The initial Antimatter product will be an ETH perpetual put option product where anyone can short and long at any given time with secondary market opportunities (market-making and arbitrage). “

Buying and Selling AntiMatter

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AntiMatter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AntiMatter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AntiMatter using one of the exchanges listed above.

