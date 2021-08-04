AntiMatter (MATTER) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $795,090.00

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded up 22.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 4th. During the last seven days, AntiMatter has traded 90% higher against the dollar. One AntiMatter coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000596 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AntiMatter has a total market capitalization of $6.59 million and $795,090.00 worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00061914 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002686 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00015713 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $323.17 or 0.00825413 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.74 or 0.00093850 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00042729 BTC.

About AntiMatter

MATTER is a coin. It was first traded on February 19th, 2021. AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,260,610 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “AntiMatter is a lightweight on-chain DeFi perpetual derivative protocol based on a polarized token model. Antimatter will aim for simplicity and normalization as the main priority for every product released. The initial Antimatter product will be an ETH perpetual put option product where anyone can short and long at any given time with secondary market opportunities (market-making and arbitrage). “

AntiMatter Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AntiMatter directly using U.S. dollars.

