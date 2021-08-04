Anyswap Trading Up 47.9% Over Last 7 Days (ANY)

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded 25% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 4th. Over the last week, Anyswap has traded up 47.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Anyswap coin can currently be bought for $2.15 or 0.00005420 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Anyswap has a market capitalization of $40.15 million and approximately $2.54 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00048300 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.96 or 0.00100536 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.63 or 0.00142482 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,858.45 or 1.00284472 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $335.81 or 0.00844903 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Anyswap Coin Profile

Anyswap launched on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Anyswap Coin Trading

