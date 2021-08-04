APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Sold by Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. lessened its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,800 shares during the period. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in APA by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,038,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,598 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in APA by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,814,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,784,000 after purchasing an additional 48,974 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in APA by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,120,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,861,000 after purchasing an additional 76,493 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in APA by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in APA by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,859,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,386,000 after purchasing an additional 312,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

APA traded down $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,111,082. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of -312.95, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 4.95. APA Co. has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $24.30.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that APA Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.26%.

APA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Johnson Rice raised APA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on APA from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered APA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.08.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

