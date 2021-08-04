APA (NASDAQ:APA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

APA (NASDAQ:APA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:APA traded down $1.03 on Wednesday, reaching $17.75. 13,755,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,982,082. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -295.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 4.95. APA has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $24.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.26%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of APA from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist cut their target price on shares of APA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays lowered shares of APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Johnson Rice raised shares of APA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of APA from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. APA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.08.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

