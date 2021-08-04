APi Group (APG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

APi Group (NYSE:APG) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). APi Group had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 26.47%. The company had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.28 million. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

APG opened at $22.55 on Wednesday. APi Group has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $23.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut APi Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

About APi Group

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

