APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) by 70.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,205 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in APi Group were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in APi Group by 419.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 861,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,811,000 after acquiring an additional 695,556 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in APi Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,546,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in APi Group by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 94,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 36,450 shares during the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN purchased a new stake in APi Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,496,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of APi Group by 109.2% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 16,940 shares during the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get APi Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:APG opened at $22.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 0.73. APi Group Co. has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $23.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $803.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.28 million. APi Group had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 0.93%. APi Group’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of APi Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

APi Group Company Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.