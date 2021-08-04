API3 Market Capitalization Reaches $57.71 Million (API3)

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. One API3 coin can currently be purchased for about $4.17 or 0.00010459 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. API3 has a market capitalization of $57.71 million and $7.89 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, API3 has traded 17.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

API3 Coin Profile

API3 is a coin. Its launch date was November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 coins. API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . The official website for API3 is api3.org . The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling API3

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire API3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase API3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

