APIX Price Tops $0.0371 (APIX)

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. During the last seven days, APIX has traded 40.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. APIX has a market capitalization of $4.48 million and $2.34 million worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APIX coin can now be bought for about $0.0371 or 0.00000095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00062124 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002690 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00015665 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $321.99 or 0.00826558 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00093730 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00042934 BTC.

APIX Coin Profile

APIX (APIX) is a coin. Its launch date was October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 120,644,138 coins. APIX’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform . The official website for APIX is apisplatform.io . APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

Buying and Selling APIX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

