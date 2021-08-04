Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.43 EPS

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $553.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.68 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 29.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Apollo Global Management stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.78. 118,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,537,042. Apollo Global Management has a 52-week low of $36.35 and a 52-week high of $64.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.21.

APO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Joshua Harris sold 189,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $11,671,616.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,984,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director A B. Krongard acquired 2,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.37 per share, with a total value of $122,484.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,872,899 shares of company stock worth $109,664,187. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

