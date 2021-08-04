AppCoins Price Tops $0.0618 on Major Exchanges (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 4th. Over the last seven days, AppCoins has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One AppCoins coin can now be purchased for $0.0618 or 0.00000156 BTC on major exchanges. AppCoins has a market capitalization of $15.14 million and approximately $479,394.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00061474 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002680 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00015458 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $331.98 or 0.00836610 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.43 or 0.00094318 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00043225 BTC.

AppCoins Coin Profile

AppCoins (CRYPTO:APPC) is a coin. It was first traded on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 244,897,155 coins and its circulating supply is 244,897,154 coins. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

Buying and Selling AppCoins

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AppCoins should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AppCoins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

