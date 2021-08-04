AppHarvest (APPH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect AppHarvest to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of APPH opened at $11.48 on Wednesday. AppHarvest has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $42.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.13.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $49,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Several research analysts recently commented on APPH shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of AppHarvest in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AppHarvest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

AppHarvest Company Profile

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

