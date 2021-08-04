Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Family Firm Inc.

Family Firm Inc. lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,688 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,977 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its holdings in Apple by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Park Capital Group acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.60.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $147.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.82. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.10 and a twelve month high of $150.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

