Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Decreased by Jeppson Wealth Management LLC

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,024 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 7.6% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 135.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Park Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $147.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.10 and a fifty-two week high of $150.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AAPL. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Apple to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.60.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

