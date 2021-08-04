Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) SVP Sells $2,480,130.00 in Stock

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of AAPL traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.95. The stock had a trading volume of 55,216,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,846,664. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.10 and a fifty-two week high of $150.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apple to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.60.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in Apple by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 73,308 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,040,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in Apple by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 168,404 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $23,065,000 after acquiring an additional 10,825 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Apple by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 897,456 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $122,915,000 after acquiring an additional 286,345 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in Apple by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 49,536 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 23,510 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

