Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 53.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 6.1% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 122.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter valued at $385,000. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 20,664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total transaction of $2,104,421.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,028 shares in the company, valued at $25,157,331.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AIT. TheStreet raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Loop Capital began coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.43.

NYSE AIT opened at $89.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.80. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.25 and a twelve month high of $107.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.65%.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

