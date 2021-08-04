Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.92 Billion

Brokerages expect Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to announce $5.92 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings. Applied Materials reported sales of $4.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full-year sales of $22.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.49 billion to $22.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $24.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.64 billion to $25.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Applied Materials.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.58.

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $3,426,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 102,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total transaction of $14,436,495.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 313,171 shares of company stock worth $43,761,015. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 28.6% during the second quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 808.8% during the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 41,906 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,967,000 after acquiring an additional 37,295 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 12.2% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,004,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

AMAT stock opened at $142.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $129.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.85. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $54.15 and a 52 week high of $146.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.02%.

Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

