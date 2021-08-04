Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 729,600 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 264,103 shares during the period. Applied Materials comprises about 1.2% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned about 0.08% of Applied Materials worth $103,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,254 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% during the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 15,456 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 17.0% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 592 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies raised its position in Applied Materials by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 8,386 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 5,116 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, ICAP upped their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.58.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 74,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $10,433,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 51,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $7,250,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 313,171 shares of company stock worth $43,761,015. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.54. 238,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,572,625. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.15 and a 52 week high of $146.00. The stock has a market cap of $131.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. The business’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 23.02%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

