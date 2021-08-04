AppLovin (APP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect AppLovin to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. AppLovin has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $603.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.25 million. On average, analysts expect AppLovin to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Shares of NYSE APP opened at $62.89 on Wednesday. AppLovin has a 52-week low of $49.41 and a 52-week high of $90.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.47.

In related news, Director Eduardo Vivas acquired 16,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.23 per share, for a total transaction of $999,980.09. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,882,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,582,380.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Herald Y. Chen acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.41 per share, with a total value of $876,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AppLovin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.