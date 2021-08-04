AptarGroup, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $4.58 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:ATR)

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for AptarGroup in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $4.58 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.99. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for AptarGroup’s FY2024 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 14.12%.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ATR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on AptarGroup from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.17.

Shares of NYSE ATR opened at $128.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.36. AptarGroup has a fifty-two week low of $110.34 and a fifty-two week high of $158.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.76%.

In other news, insider Marc Prieur sold 5,922 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.47, for a total value of $932,537.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,311 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,313.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 1,393 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total transaction of $219,731.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,834,587.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,050 shares of company stock valued at $7,348,417 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its position in AptarGroup by 102.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the first quarter worth $36,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the first quarter worth $54,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 43.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.