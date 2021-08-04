APY.Finance Price Up 0.3% Over Last Week (APY)

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. APY.Finance has a market cap of $16.36 million and approximately $598,013.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APY.Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00001082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, APY.Finance has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00048096 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00100803 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.69 or 0.00142576 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,785.82 or 1.00067635 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $336.20 or 0.00845608 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About APY.Finance

APY.Finance’s launch date was November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,017,243 coins. APY.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/apy-finance . The official website for APY.Finance is apy.finance . APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

Buying and Selling APY.Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APY.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APY.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

