APYSwap Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.70 Million (APYS)

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 4th. APYSwap has a total market capitalization of $4.59 million and approximately $2.70 million worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, APYSwap has traded up 59.9% against the U.S. dollar. One APYSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000655 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002514 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00048014 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.40 or 0.00099064 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.54 or 0.00142158 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,747.00 or 0.99931632 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $337.13 or 0.00847608 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

APYSwap Profile

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,622,465 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

APYSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APYSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APYSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APYSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

