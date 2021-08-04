ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) CEO Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar Acquires 6,198 Shares

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) CEO Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar purchased 6,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.09 per share, for a total transaction of $12,953.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,120,191 shares in the company, valued at $2,341,199.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 4th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar purchased 24,900 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $57,768.00.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar purchased 10,217 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.01 per share, for a total transaction of $20,536.17.

On Monday, July 26th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar bought 4,204 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.06 per share, for a total transaction of $8,660.24.

Shares of ARC traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.33. The company had a trading volume of 512,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,268. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $2.69. The company has a market cap of $99.51 million, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.41.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $61.73 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $297,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 284.2% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 283,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 209,778 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in ARC Document Solutions by 256.9% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 779,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 561,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ARC Document Solutions by 6.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 858,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 51,173 shares in the last quarter. 48.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ARC Document Solutions

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a reprographics company, provides document solutions. It offers managed print services, an onsite service that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; construction document and information management services, which consists of professional services to manage and distribute documents and information primarily related to construction projects and related project-based businesses; and archive and information management services, such as software and professional services to facilitate the capture, management, access, and retrieval of documents and information.

