Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share on Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland has increased its dividend payment by 12.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 47 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:ADM traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.89. The stock had a trading volume of 64,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,373,740. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.07. The company has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a fifty-two week low of $42.47 and a fifty-two week high of $69.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano acquired 16,790 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.54 per share, with a total value of $999,676.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 483,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,817,002.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.09.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

