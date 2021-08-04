Archford Capital Strategies LLC Acquires 2,488 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of BATS EEMV traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.59. 189,534 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.69.

