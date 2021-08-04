Archford Capital Strategies LLC Acquires 709 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,532 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 target price on the stock. Truist increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $443.74.

Shares of UNH traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $422.37. 96,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,436,717. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $289.64 and a 52 week high of $425.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $398.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $407.79.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $1.45 dividend. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total value of $25,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 941,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,038,967.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total value of $804,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,980,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 102,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,706,034. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

