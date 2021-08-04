Archford Capital Strategies LLC Cuts Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC cut its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Anthem by 141.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Anthem during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Anthem during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Anthem during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Anthem during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ANTM traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $396.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,706. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.10 and a 1-year high of $406.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $386.76.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.11%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ANTM. Argus boosted their target price on Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Anthem from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Truist lifted their price target on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Anthem in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.67.

In other news, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,873.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total value of $520,610.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,766,065.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,060 shares of company stock valued at $19,376,233 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

