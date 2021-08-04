Archford Capital Strategies LLC Grows Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Facebook by 2.0% in the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 932 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Facebook by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 1,240 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.59, for a total value of $21,800,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total value of $658,399.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 386 shares in the company, valued at $117,278.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,275,620 shares of company stock valued at $769,112,253. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB traded up $8.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $359.97. 687,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,997,024. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.13 and a fifty-two week high of $377.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $343.96.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.85.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.