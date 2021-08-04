Archford Capital Strategies LLC Purchases 10,781 Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,781 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 217,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,868,000 after buying an additional 6,447 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 58,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 30,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 9,488 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGF traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.76. The stock had a trading volume of 14,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,770. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $37.53 and a 12 month high of $47.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.38.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.678 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

