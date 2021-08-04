Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners (NASDAQ:ATSPT) Trading 0.2% Higher

Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:ATSPT)’s stock price traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.72 and last traded at $9.72. 150 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 2,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.78.

About Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners (NASDAQ:ATSPT)

Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Claymont, Delaware.

Recommended Story: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.