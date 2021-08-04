Arcos Dorados (ARCO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect Arcos Dorados to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $559.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.79 million. Arcos Dorados had a negative return on equity of 73.32% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. On average, analysts expect Arcos Dorados to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Arcos Dorados stock opened at $6.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.80. Arcos Dorados has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $6.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th were paid a $0.1086 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. Arcos Dorados’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Arcos Dorados in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Arcos Dorados in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.60 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Arcos Dorados from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Arcos Dorados currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.78.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

