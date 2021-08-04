Arcturus Therapeutics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 7,233 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,671% compared to the typical daily volume of 261 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCT. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 284.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,214,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,112,000 after purchasing an additional 899,089 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 415,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,162,000 after purchasing an additional 79,464 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 355,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,698,000 after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 315,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,043,000 after purchasing an additional 38,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 476.0% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 288,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,931,000 after purchasing an additional 238,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $58.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a current ratio of 8.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 2.80. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $129.71.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.90). The business had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.01% and a negative net margin of 1,316.15%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ARCT shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.38.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. Its preclinical drug discovery and development programs include LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.

