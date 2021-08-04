Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) Plans $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th.

Ardagh Group has increased its dividend by 40.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Ardagh Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ARD traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.16. 117,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,495. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.30. The stock has a market cap of $432.17 million, a P/E ratio of -121.84 and a beta of 1.21. Ardagh Group has a 12 month low of $13.36 and a 12 month high of $28.33.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Ardagh Group had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 105.11%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ardagh Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

About Ardagh Group

Ardagh Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.