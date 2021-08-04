ArdCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $108,927.00 (ARDX)

ArdCoin (CURRENCY:ARDX) traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. During the last week, ArdCoin has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ArdCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0635 or 0.00000160 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ArdCoin has a total market capitalization of $17.65 million and approximately $108,927.00 worth of ArdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00061235 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002676 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00015415 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.58 or 0.00838854 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.49 or 0.00094559 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00043211 BTC.

ArdCoin Profile

ArdCoin (CRYPTO:ARDX) is a coin. ArdCoin’s total supply is 5,158,308,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,807,957 coins. ArdCoin’s official Twitter account is @ard_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ArdCoin is ardcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArdCoin (ARDX) – is a blockchain-based loyalty program that has been integrated into a mobile super wallet which is backed by an existing financial infrastructure which includes banking services, insurance provider, stock brokerage, investment banking, and a pension fund. Ard App offers e-commerce on top of financial services and is supported by a nationwide network of postal branches.ArdCoin will serve as a blockchain-based loyalty program for all existing and future services and products of Ard Financial Group (Ard Holdings), its subsidiaries and ArdCoin merchants. “

ArdCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArdCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArdCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ArdCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

