Arepacoin (AREPA) Trading Down 67.1% This Week

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 4th. One Arepacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Arepacoin has a total market cap of $49,482.95 and approximately $2.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Arepacoin has traded down 67.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Arepacoin

AREPA is a coin. Its launch date was February 12th, 2018. Arepacoin’s total supply is 17,171,033 coins. Arepacoin’s official website is www.arepacoinve.info . Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Arepacoin is arepacoinve.info/#

According to CryptoCompare, “The ArepaCoin (AREPA), has its origin for the year 2016 by a group of developers with the idea of marketing in the field of cryptocurrency, but then by the end of that same year, it is abandoned, since, the information on the advances of the same they stopped being continuous, until, for the current year (2018), it is retaken by another group of developers, who modify the original source code and it is relaunched with a new name AREPA COIN VE. The chain of blocks allows to verify and accurately transfer all the information, dispensing with third parties, providing the necessary tools for a successful operation, the challenge or the main objective is to have transparent, efficient and inclusive financial instruments. “

Arepacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arepacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arepacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

