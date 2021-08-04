Ares Protocol (ARES) Market Cap Hits $3.79 Million

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. Over the last seven days, Ares Protocol has traded 45.5% lower against the US dollar. Ares Protocol has a total market cap of $3.79 million and approximately $352,939.00 worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ares Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0249 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00048945 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00100624 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.06 or 0.00143798 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,605.25 or 0.99806909 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002673 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $335.08 or 0.00844404 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ares Protocol Profile

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 151,969,776 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Buying and Selling Ares Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ares Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ares Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ares Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

