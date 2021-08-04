Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Stock Position Lowered by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its position in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,345 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.08% of Argo Group International worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 56,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Argo Group International by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Argo Group International by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARGO opened at $53.11 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.33. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $32.54 and a 12 month high of $58.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.35 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.67. Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. Research analysts anticipate that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is presently -193.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ARGO shares. Compass Point upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Argo Group International in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Argo Group International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.81.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, contract liability, commercial multi-peril, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability insurance products; workers compensation, general liability, auto liability, and various public entity liability risks; management liability, and errors and omissions liability; and surety and inland marine insurance products.

