Aries I Acquisition (NASDAQ:RAMMU) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Aries I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:RAMMU)’s stock price rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.24 and last traded at $10.24. Approximately 1,325 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 115,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.10.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aries I Acquisition stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Aries I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:RAMMU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 38,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Aries I Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on opportunities in various specialized fields within the technology sector across North America, Europe, and Asia.

