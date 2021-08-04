Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Jayshree Ullal Sells 2,375 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $897,868.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,025.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Jayshree Ullal also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 6th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.93, for a total value of $511,403.75.
- On Thursday, July 1st, Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.08, for a total value of $864,690.00.
- On Monday, June 7th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.52, for a total value of $481,965.00.
- On Tuesday, June 1st, Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.38, for a total value of $798,902.50.
- On Friday, May 21st, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,670 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.28, for a total value of $556,577.60.
- On Thursday, May 6th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.96, for a total value of $442,695.00.
Shares of ANET stock traded up $2.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $382.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,883. The company has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.35, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $363.81. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.96 and a 52 week high of $384.00.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 40.3% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 187.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 37.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.58% of the company’s stock.
ANET has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $424.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $362.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.33.
About Arista Networks
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?
Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.