Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Jayshree Ullal Sells 2,375 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $897,868.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,025.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jayshree Ullal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.93, for a total value of $511,403.75.

On Thursday, July 1st, Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.08, for a total value of $864,690.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.52, for a total value of $481,965.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.38, for a total value of $798,902.50.

On Friday, May 21st, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,670 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.28, for a total value of $556,577.60.

On Thursday, May 6th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.96, for a total value of $442,695.00.

Shares of ANET stock traded up $2.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $382.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,883. The company has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.35, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $363.81. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.96 and a 52 week high of $384.00.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 40.3% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 187.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 37.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.58% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $424.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $362.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.33.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

