Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Argus raised their price target on the stock from $360.00 to $440.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Arista Networks traded as high as $383.97 and last traded at $382.35, with a volume of 10832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $379.17.

ANET has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $424.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $362.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $363.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.33.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.96, for a total value of $442,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,045.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 5,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,785.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,672.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,857 shares of company stock valued at $29,709,596 in the last ninety days. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 8.1% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 169,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,481,000 after acquiring an additional 12,785 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the second quarter worth $14,450,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 37.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 40.3% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $725,000. 61.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $363.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.15.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Company Profile (NYSE:ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

