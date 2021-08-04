Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Argus raised their price target on the stock from $360.00 to $440.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Arista Networks traded as high as $383.97 and last traded at $382.35, with a volume of 10832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $379.17.
ANET has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $424.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $362.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $363.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.33.
In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.96, for a total value of $442,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,045.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 5,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,785.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,672.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,857 shares of company stock valued at $29,709,596 in the last ninety days. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $363.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.15.
Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Arista Networks Company Profile (NYSE:ANET)
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
