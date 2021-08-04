Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $142.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Friday, May 7th.

ARKAY stock opened at $128.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.49. Arkema has a 52 week low of $95.95 and a 52 week high of $134.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.23. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.45.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter. Arkema had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arkema will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arkema

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

