Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.190-$-0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $100 million-$110 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $117.74 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARLO. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arlo Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

NYSE:ARLO traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.12. The stock had a trading volume of 893,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,949. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.40 million, a PE ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.76. Arlo Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $10.49.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $82.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.28 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 51.54%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arlo Technologies will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arlo Technologies news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $137,770.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 652,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,906,570.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision; Arlo Chime, a product that plugs into standard wall outlet and pairs with the Arlo Audio Doorbell to play various ringtones or act as a siren; and Arlo Ultra, an integrated spotlight and crystal-clear two-way audio with advanced noise cancellations camera.

