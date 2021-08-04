Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.19)-($0.12) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.04). The company issued revenue guidance of $100-110 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $117.74 million.Arlo Technologies also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.190-$-0.120 EPS.

Shares of ARLO traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.12. 883,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,173,028. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.60. The company has a market cap of $497.40 million, a PE ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.76. Arlo Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $10.49.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $82.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.28 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.54% and a negative net margin of 19.41%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ARLO shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arlo Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

In other Arlo Technologies news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 23,000 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $137,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 652,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,906,570.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision; Arlo Chime, a product that plugs into standard wall outlet and pairs with the Arlo Audio Doorbell to play various ringtones or act as a siren; and Arlo Ultra, an integrated spotlight and crystal-clear two-way audio with advanced noise cancellations camera.

