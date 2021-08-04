Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 5.80%.

NYSE AHH traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,835. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.82. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 1-year low of $8.20 and a 1-year high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 14.55 and a quick ratio of 14.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.41.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AHH. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson raised Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

