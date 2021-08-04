Arqma (ARQ) Tops 1-Day Volume of $885.00

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 4th. Arqma has a market cap of $328,408.66 and approximately $885.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Arqma has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar. One Arqma coin can currently be bought for $0.0322 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,799.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,727.12 or 0.06852187 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $548.49 or 0.01378137 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $143.11 or 0.00359581 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.74 or 0.00130004 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $244.94 or 0.00615437 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007590 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.34 or 0.00352620 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.19 or 0.00296954 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

Arqma (CRYPTO:ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 16,232,205 coins and its circulating supply is 10,187,661 coins. The official website for Arqma is arqma.com . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

