Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $32.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.42 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 122.97% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $66.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.61. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $32.86 and a 52 week high of $93.66. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.38 and a beta of 1.24.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 4,500 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total transaction of $401,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider James Hassard sold 3,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.22, for a total value of $323,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,125 shares of company stock worth $1,174,118 over the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.17.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

